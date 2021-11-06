FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.99

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 112541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

