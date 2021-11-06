Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Flowserve worth $428,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $37,438,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 611.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 496,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flowserve by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 34.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 358,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE FLS opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

