Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a £150 ($195.98) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of £158 ($206.43). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £170.90 ($223.28) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £164.73 ($215.21).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £126.70 ($165.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £117 ($152.86) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market cap of £22.23 billion and a PE ratio of -304.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is £144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is £138.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

