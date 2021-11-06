Fmr LLC Acquires 1,338 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

