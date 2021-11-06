Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2,935.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $123,526.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $1,621,329 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

