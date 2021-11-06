Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,502 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.