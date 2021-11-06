FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.