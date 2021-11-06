FORA Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $85.96 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

