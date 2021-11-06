FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

