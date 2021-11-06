FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

