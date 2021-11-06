FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in WEX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.