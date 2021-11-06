FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,045 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.