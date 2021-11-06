FORA Capital LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 176,264 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

