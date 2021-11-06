FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCOR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Blucora by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

BCOR stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $893.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

