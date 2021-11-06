Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 19.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 132,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

