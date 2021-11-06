Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

