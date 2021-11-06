Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $391.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $345.00 to $391.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $302.70.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.19. 1,678,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $349.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

