Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $347.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $347.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.70.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.19. 1,678,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,206. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $349.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.08 and a 200 day moving average of $268.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

