freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €17.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.58 ($26.56).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €22.15 ($26.06) on Thursday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.16 and its 200 day moving average is €21.34.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

