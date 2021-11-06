Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.54 ($81.81).

Shares of FME opened at €61.34 ($72.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.50 and its 200-day moving average is €65.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

