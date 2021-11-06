Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €83.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.54 ($81.81).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME opened at €61.34 ($72.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.