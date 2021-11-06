Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.88 ($57.51).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.33 and a 200 day moving average of €43.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.