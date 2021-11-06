Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,278 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $36,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $6,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.30. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $116.93 and a one year high of $186.98.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

