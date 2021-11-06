FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce $335.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,612. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $23.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

