FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.43. The company had a trading volume of 104,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,127. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $149.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

