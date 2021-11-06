Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $813.70

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 813.70 ($10.63) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.49). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 666 ($8.70), with a volume of 9,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 727.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 811.63. The company has a market cap of £407.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

