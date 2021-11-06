FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $213.77 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Amgen by 38.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 22.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

