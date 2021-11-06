FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IAA, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for IAA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IAA. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.58. IAA has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of IAA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of IAA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IAA by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

