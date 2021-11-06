FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issued By Truist Securiti

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ICFI opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $8,903,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.