FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Investors Real Estate Trust Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSR. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

NYSE CSR opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.