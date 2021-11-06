FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Issued By National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.92.

TSE:T opened at C$28.95 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.74.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

