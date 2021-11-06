FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Issued By William Blair

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.60. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

NYSE:ETN opened at $171.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.47. Eaton has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $173.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

