FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

