FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Decreased by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

ACRS stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,400,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,560,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

