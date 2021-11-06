FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Increased by William Blair

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.15.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $530.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.50 and a 200-day moving average of $363.37. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a one year low of $254.59 and a one year high of $533.99.

Shares of Arista Networks are going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,823 shares of company stock valued at $140,130,047 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

