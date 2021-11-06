FY2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $43.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $42.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $116.26 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,597.45.

BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,406.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,307.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 260.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,701.09 and a 52 week high of $2,631.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

