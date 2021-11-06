FY2021 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,935,171 shares of company stock worth $425,607,783 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.