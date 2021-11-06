FY2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $167.61 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 11.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

