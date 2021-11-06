FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $551.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 950,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

