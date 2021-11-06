FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Increased by Analyst

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 389.93% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 68.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

