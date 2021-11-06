FY2021 EPS Estimates for Univar Solutions Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of UNVR opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Univar Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after acquiring an additional 362,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

