FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $11.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $343.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $66,587,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

