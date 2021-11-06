FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Modine Manufacturing Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $324,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.