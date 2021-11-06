FY2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FMC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

