FY2022 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics Inc Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE GXO opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
