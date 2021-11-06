FY2022 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics Inc Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

NYSE GXO opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

