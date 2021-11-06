FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.31.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.43.

NTR opened at C$83.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$47.56 billion and a PE ratio of 39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$51.65 and a twelve month high of C$91.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.55.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

