FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Premier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

