FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lowered by Analyst

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immunic in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.34.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Immunic by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

