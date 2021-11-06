G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. We note that the company posted stellar results during second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Solid gains from the company’s assortments and digital business drove results. Higher sales at the Wholesale unit aided the overall sales. Although retail business has been sluggish, management has completed the division’s restructuring and the new model is poised to attain profitability. G-III Apparel’s digital business also continued to exhibit strength. In fact, the company is focused on improving the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. For third-quarter, net sales are projected to be $1 billion, suggesting growth of 21% from the year-ago period.”

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.