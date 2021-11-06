G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GTHX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of GTHX opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $661.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

